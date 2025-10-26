The Jets signed Smith from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Smith's addition to the active roster corresponds with the Jets placing Josh Reynolds (hip) on injured reserve. Smith was elevated to the Jets' active roster for Week 6 against the Broncos and played 12 snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. He'll give the Jets an additional body on special teams, but he could also be in the mix for snaps on offense against the Bengals on Sunday due to the absences of Reynolds and Garrett Wilson (knee).