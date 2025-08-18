Smith caught five of six targets for 48 yards in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Smith tied Quentin Skinner for the team lead in receiving yards Saturday. Despite the unsettled nature of the Jets' wide receiver depth chart, Smith's almost certainly on the outside looking in when projecting the team's 53-man roster for the regular season. He'll look to bolster his chances of making the team in Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles.