Jets' Brandon Stephens: Cleared to play in London
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephens (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets in London.
Stephens was added to the Jets' injury report Friday after he was a limited participant in the team's final Week 6 practice due to the neck issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The 27-year-old defensive back has played all but one of the Jets' defensive snaps through the first five games of the season, totaling 29 tackles and four passes defensed.
