Stephens recorded eight total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

The SMU product tied Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams and Jarvis Brownlee for the most total tackles on New York's defense during the Week 11 loss. Stephens has played in all 10 of the Jets' games this season, recording 52 total tackles and a team-leading seven passes defended. He's expected to continue making a difference in the secondary as the season progresses.