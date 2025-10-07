Jets' Brandon Stephens: Makes six stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephens recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 37-22 loss versus the Cowboys.
It was another nice day in the box score in Week 5 for Stephens, who has now recorded at least six tackles in three straight games. He also now has four pass breakups on the season, putting him on pace for a career year in that category. Running mate Sauce Gardner's reputation in coverage should continue to direct a lot of action towards Stephens in Week 6 versus the Broncos.
