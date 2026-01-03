Stephens (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Stephens was a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a new neck injury before downgrading to a non-participant in Friday's session. The cornerback will end his season one game short, logging 73 tackles (47 solo) and nine passes defensed over 16 games. With fellow cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (knee) also ruled out, either Keidron Smith or Tre Brown will start at cornerback alongside Jordan Clark for Week 18.