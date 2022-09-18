Berrios (heel) is active for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Berrios remained on the injury report despite consecutive full practices this week, but his "questionable" status won't prevent him from suiting up against the Browns. The return specialist -- who also caught five passes in the opener -- shouldn't have any limitations for the Week 2 matchup.
