Berrios (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Berrios was only able to log limited practice time during the week, and was considered questionable to play Sunday. This news confirms his availablity, and Berrios is expected to slot in as the team's punt return man, His return won't effect the offense much, considering he has just three catches this season.

