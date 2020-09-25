Berrios is expected to start Sunday's game against the Colts with both Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) sidelined, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Berrios had 59 yards and a touchdown with Crowder out last week, and the fill-in slot receiver should continue to get plenty of attention from quarterback Sam Darnold. With Chris Hogan and Josh Malone starting on the outside, Berrios and tight end Chris Herndon should be heavily relied upon in the short and intermediate passing game.