Berrios failed to haul in either of his two targets and had a 13-yard run in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Berrios continues to see a minimal role on offense with Jamison Crowder healthy and manning the slot. The 25-year-old receiver was also involved on special teams, tallying a 13-yard kick return and a nine-yard punt return.
