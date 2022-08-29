Berrios caught both of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. He also had a 15-yard punt return.

In addition to being an All-Pro return man on special teams in 2021, Berrios also had his best season offensively, setting career highs in catches (46) and receiving yards (431). New York added 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson to Corey Davis and Elijah Moore at the wide receiver position, but Berrios is more than capable of filling in effectively should any of them get hurt. Berrios showed off his burst in this one, making a man miss before outracing the entire Giants defense down the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.