Berrios was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Berrios spent his rookie season on IR with the Patriots and nearly earned a roster spot with the team in 2019. Now with the Jets, he'll likely serve primarily as a special teams player and as a depth wideout.

