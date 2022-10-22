Berrios (back) logged a full practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Berrios began the week with two limited practice sessions after picking up a back injury, the but the issue doesn't appear to be serious since he was able to practice in full Friday. The kick returner and wide receiver will thus be able to participate in Sunday's contest, and he'll look to extend a two-game touchdown-scoring streak. Despite the recent success finding the end zone, Berrios has only two touches (one catch and one carry) in each of his past two contests, so he's a very risky fantasy play.