Berrios could serve as the Jets' primary slot receiver if Jamison Crowder's hamstring injury prevents him from playing in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder is trending in the wrong direction for the Week 2 contest, as he failed to participate in practice Thursday after picking up the hamstring injury Wednesday, resulting in him logging a "limited" showing that day. Unless Crowder can get back on the field in some capacity in the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, he'll likely be in store for an inactive status Sunday, leaving New York with just three healthy receivers. Berrios has the benefit of a full season of residence in coach Adam Gase's system, but he rarely saw use as a receiver in 2019, logging only 85 offensive snaps and recording six receptions for 115 yards on 13 targets. While Crowder's potential absence would pave the way for Berrios to handle perhaps the biggest snap share of his career, the 24-year-old might only be a tertiary option in the passing game behind Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Chris Herndon.