Berrios (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Patriots waived Berrios on cut-down day, and the Jets scooped him up to add depth to their receiving corps. Berrios is managing an injury now, though, and he's in danger of delaying his NFL debut. If Berrios can't get healthy, the Jets' receiving corps could be in a tough position with just three healthy receivers -- Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy -- along with Robby Anderson (calf).

