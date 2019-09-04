Jets' Braxton Berrios: Dealing with injury
Berrios (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Patriots waived Berrios on cut-down day, and the Jets scooped him up to add depth to their receiving corps. Berrios is managing an injury now, though, and he's in danger of delaying his NFL debut. If Berrios can't get healthy, the Jets' receiving corps could be in a tough position with just three healthy receivers -- Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy -- along with Robby Anderson (calf).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...