Berrios caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Berrios will be remembered for the ball he didn't catch in this one. On fourth down from Minnesota's one-yard line with less than two minutes to play, Mike White fit the ball into a tight window to a sliding Berrios in the end zone, but the wide receiver failed to secure the catch, allowing the would-be winning touchdown to hit the ground. Berrios is a nice gadget player, but the costly drop showed why the Jets are loath to deploy him as a consistent part of the offense.