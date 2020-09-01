Head coach Adam Gase said Berrios left practice early due to "tightness," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Gase didn't elaborate on what Berrios was dealing with, but there's no reason to believe it's too serious right now. A quick return to practice would be quite beneficial for Berrios' chances of making the roster since the Jets' top-five wide receivers are all dealing with injuries.
More News
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Headed for expanded role?•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Six catches in rookie season•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Plays five offensive snaps•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Doesn't catch lone target•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: One catch, one drop•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Just short of first NFL TD•