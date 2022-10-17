Berrios scored a 20-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay.

Berrios took an end-around to the house for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. While he's used sparingly, Berrios has excelled in his role as a gadget guy in the creative Jets offense. His two-game rushing touchdown streak was preceded by a passing touchdown to quarterback Zach Wilson. Berrios added three punt returns for 34 yards and a 29-yard kickoff return.