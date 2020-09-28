Berrios caught all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

He hauled in his second TD of the season, and second in as many games, after Sam Darnold escaped pressure in the pocket and found Berrios in the front corner of the end zone, tying the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter before things fell apart for the Jets. As long as Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) remain sidelined, Berrios could continue to be productive as the only option Darnold seems to trust.