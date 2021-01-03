Berrios caught all three of his targets for 20 yards and rushed twice for 16 yards in Sunday's season-ending 28-14 loss to New England.

Berrios finishes the season with 37 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns. New York's No. 4 receiver frequently bumped up the depth chart due to injuries above him, and Berrios is well positioned to maintain his depth role next season, as he also brings value as a special teams option in the return game. A starting role on the outside could open up if Breshad Perriman doesn't re-sign with the Jets, but the team will almost certainly fill such a vacancy via free agency or the draft given its dearth of effective wide receivers.