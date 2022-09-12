Berrios caught five of six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens. He added two kickoff returns for 48 yards and two punt returns for 30 yards.

The Jets were able to get each of their top four wide receivers involved as Joe Flacco aired it out 59 times, but New York's unlikely to go that pass-heavy often moving forward. Berrios finished fourth among the team's wideouts in both targets and receiving yards, and he was seventh on the team overall in targets. Barring an injury to Elijah Moore, Corey Davis or Garrett Wilson, Berrios will remain limited to a part-time role in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond.