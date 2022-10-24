Berrios caught three of four targets for 15 yards and rushed twice for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over Denver.

Berrios' touchdown streak came to an end, but he still contributed noticeably in a game that didn't feature much offense from either side. He was decent down the stretch last season as New York's starting slot receiver after injuries piled up, and Berrios could be in line for similar usage in Week 8 against the Patriots with uncertainty around the status of both Corey Davis (knee) and Elijah Moore (personal).