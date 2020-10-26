Berrios caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills.

Berrios tied with Denzel Mims for the team lead in catches and targets while finishing seven receiving yards behind Mims' team-high total. The highlight of Berrios' night was a 22-yard catch to convert a 3rd-and-20 late in the first quarter, but that ended up being New York's longest play of the day as quarterback Sam Darnold threw for just 120 yards. Berrios has played well in the slot when Jamison Crowder (groin) has missed time this season, and he'll continue to fill in if Crowder doesn't heal up in time to face the Chiefs in Week 8.