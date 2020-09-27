Berrios (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Assuming no setbacks with his hamstring, Berrios figures to see his share of slot reps Sunday alongside Chris Hogan and Josh Malone, with fellow wide receivers Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) both sidelined this week.
More News
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Joins long list of injured WRs•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Another expanded role on tap•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Scores late TD in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Stepping into slot role•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Could start Week 2 if Crowder sits•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: No targets in Week 1 loss•