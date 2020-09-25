Berrios (hamstring) was a new addition to the injury report Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

So much for Berrios being one of the last healthy bodies in New York's receiving corps. If he plays through this injury, he's still in an appealing spot due to the lack of available alternatives, but a backup slot receiver battling an injury isn't usually the type of player you should be relying on in fantasy.