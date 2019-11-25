Berrios caught his lone target for 69 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over Oakland. He also returned one punt for 26 yards.

Berrios found a soft spot in the defense and looked like he was going to zoom away for a touchdown, only to be tackled at the 1-yard line. The Jets got into the end zone one play later, but the 24-year-old receiver was left just short of his first NFL touchdown. While Berrios' contributions come primarily on special teams, it's good to know he's capable of making the occasional play on offense when called upon.