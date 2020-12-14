Berrios caught three of five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

He took advantage of the absence of Denzel Mims (personal) and led the Jets in receiving yards on a day when Sam Darnold completed only 14 passes. This was Berrios' best performance since Week 3, but he'll likely return to a depth role in Week 15 against the Rams.