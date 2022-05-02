Berrios is likely to open the season fourth on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart after the team added Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Wilson's likely to start on the outside opposite Corey Davis, moving Elijah Moore predominantly into a slot role. With Moore starting in the slot, Berrios will be relegated to a reserve role, though he'll likely see the field in four-wide sets and on various gadget plays that make the most of Berrios' quickness and abilities in the open field. Berrios is also one of the league's top return men on special teams, so he should remain a significant contributor for the Jets.