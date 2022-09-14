Berrios (heel) was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Berrios caught five of six targets for 37 yards and returned two punts for 30 yards during Sunday's season-opening loss. However, he presumably picked up a heel injury as well. The extent of the issue is unclear, but if he remains limited Thursday, his availability for Week 2 could be in doubt.

