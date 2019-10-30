Berrios (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Berrios was active for Sunday's loss to the Jaguars but only played five snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old received the questionable tag after only working as a limited participant last week, so he certainly doesn't need a full practice in order to suit up for Week 9.

