Berrios (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Browns.

Both Berrios and Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Monday, but early indicators suggest both receivers will be available. Of course, that could change prior to the 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff, but the status quo might not be a lucrative fantasy endeavor for either player considering starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be out for an extended time with mononucleosis.

