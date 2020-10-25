Berrios is expected to play the majority of the Jets' offensive snaps at slot receiver Sunday against Buffalo, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Jamison Crowder (groin), will be sidelined for the third time this season, leaving plenty of looks up for grabs after he averaged 11.5 targets per game on the four occasions he's suited up this season. While Crowder was sidelined Weeks 2 and 3, Berrios served as the primary replacement and took advantage of the opportunity, producing 10 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets between the two contests. Berrios may face more competition for snaps this time around, however. Starting wideout Breshad Perriman was sidelined in Week 3, while Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims are also healthy again after sitting out both of the prior games Crowder missed.