Berrios turned his lone target into a one-yard reception in Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots. He also returned three punts for 14 yards and muffed one for a fumble.

Berrios' lone touch on offense came on a screen pass that was immediately blown up by a swarming Patriots defense. The silver lining about his fumble is that it came in garbage time and thus wasn't a costly one.

