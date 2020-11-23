Berrios wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers. He had three punt returns for 60 yards and one kick return for 16 yards.

Berrios made a peculiar choice on the game's final play with the Chargers kicking the ball away after a safety. Rather than trying to lateral the ball to give his team a chance, he ran a conventional return and was easily tackled to end the game. With starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder healthy, Berrios' recent contributions have come almost exclusively on special teams.