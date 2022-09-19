Berrios (heel) wasn't targeted but rushed twice for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns.

Berrios didn't play much of a role on offense while Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore combined for 23 targets. The All-Pro return man had three kickoff returns for 75 yards and a 16-yard punt return, so Berrios' reduced role didn't seem linked to the heel injury he battled in practice throughout the week. Berrios is the Jets' No. 4 wide receiver heading into a Week 3 visit from the Bengals.