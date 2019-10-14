Berrios was not targeted during Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

Berrios hasn't been involved in New York's aerial attack since Week 3, when he caught two of six targets for 29 yards. Going forward, it appears as though Berrios will continue to do most of his damage in the punt return game.

