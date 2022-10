Berrios scored a 15-yard touchdown and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

After throwing a touchdown in the Week 4 win over the Steelers, Berrios found the end zone again, this time with his legs. Berrios continues to play sparingly on offense, but the All-Pro return man has proven he can provide an occasional spark outside of his role on special teams. He added 61 yards on two kick returns.