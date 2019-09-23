Berrios caught two of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Berrios actually led the team in targets and receiving yards, as quarterback Luke Falk failed to reach 100 yards on the day. He won the punt returner job in New York in part because the team believes Berrios is also capable of chipping in offensively, and Berrios is starting to show that aspect of his game heading into the team's Week 4 bye after laying goose eggs in Weeks 1 and 2.