Jets' Braxton Berrios: Offensive role growing
Berrios caught two of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.
Berrios actually led the team in targets and receiving yards, as quarterback Luke Falk failed to reach 100 yards on the day. He won the punt returner job in New York in part because the team believes Berrios is also capable of chipping in offensively, and Berrios is starting to show that aspect of his game heading into the team's Week 4 bye after laying goose eggs in Weeks 1 and 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...