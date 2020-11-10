Berrios caught his lone target for 13 yards in Monday's 30-27 loss to New England.
Berrios retreated back to a depth role with starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) back after a two-week absence. While Berrios has soaked up significant volume whenever Crowder has sat this season, he has just two catches in the five games Crowder has played.
