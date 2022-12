Berrios caught one of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.

After failing to come down with what would have been the winning touchdown in the previous game, Berrios made a nice catch over his shoulder in this one, albeit in a far less important situation. He also returned two kickoffs for 23 yards and four punts for 88 yards in addition to diving out of the way of a punt that missed hitting him by a hair.