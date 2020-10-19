Berrios had an 18-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami.
Berrios has slipped down the depth chart with New York's receiving corps starting to heal up. Most of the Jets' starters struggle to maintain fantasy viability in an offense that's averaging 12.5 points per game, so this performance should be about par for the course for Berrios in a depth role.
