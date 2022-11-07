Berrios caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.
Berrios put together an impressive touchdown streak earlier in the season, but sustaining that momentum was always going to be a challenge given his limited opportunities on offense. He remains an integral player on special teams, where Berrios totaled 40 yards on two kickoff returns in the Week 9 win.
More News
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Quiet in Week 8 loss•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Five touches in Week 7 win•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Cleared of injury designation•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Extends TD streak in Week 6•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Notches rushing TD in Week 5 win•