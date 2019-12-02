Play

Berrios caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

The incomplete pass thrown Berrios' way would have been a chunk play had it not clanked off his hands. Berrios needs to bring in balls like that if he wants to climb the depth chart on offense and not turn into a career special teams guy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories