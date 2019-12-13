Play

Berrios wasn't targeted in Thursday's 42-21 loss to Baltimore, but he returned three punts for 48 yards.

Berrios was on the field for only five of New York's 59 snaps on offense. His inability to see the field consistently with such an underwhelming receiving corps around him suggests Berrios is liekly to end up a career special teams player.

