Berrios (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Berrios was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, so he still has a shot to suit up. The second-year pro's main contributions are on special teams, so his absence won't shake up the offense, which is looking to bounce back after a pitiful showing against the Patriots.

