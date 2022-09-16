Berrios (heel) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Berrios is likely to suit up considering he put in consecutive full practices Thursday and Friday after a limited session Wednesday, but the slot receiver and return man didn't have his name taken off the injury report, so fantasy managers relying on his services should check in on Berrios' status prior to Sunday's 1 pm EDT kickoff.