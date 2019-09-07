Berrios (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Berrios was limited in all three practices this week. The 23-year-old was scooped up by the Jets after being waived by New England on cut-down day Saturday. When healthy, Berrios is expected to provide depth to the Jets' receiving corps. For now, however, New York finds itself with just three healthy receivers behind Robby Anderson (calf).

