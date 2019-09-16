Berrios (hamstring) is active and will play in Monday's game against Cleveland, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Berrios came into the game with the questionable tag due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, is good to go. The 2018 sixth-round pick worked exclusively on special teams during the team's Week 1 loss, and should be in line for a similar workload for Monday's contest, especially considering fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is also active.