Berrios (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

Berrios was a limited participant for practice throughout the week, and has yet to miss a game while dealing with the issue. The 24-year-old should slot into his starting punt return role for Sunday's game, while contributing depth at the receiver position on offense.

