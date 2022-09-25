Berrios didn't catch his only target and rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.
Berrios' usage on offense has been minimal with the Jets relying on Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis in three-receiver sets. Wilson missed part of the game after taking a hit to the ribs, but Berrios didn't see an uptick in opportunities prior to the rookie's return. Berrios also had a 10-yard punt return and a 20-yard kickoff return.
